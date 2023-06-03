IB Tier I Result 2022: MHA releases Executive & MTS result at mha.gov.in, direct link here

Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA has released IB Tier I Result 2022 for Security Assistant/Executive & Multi-Tasking Staff/General posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.

IB Tier I Result 2022: MHA releases Executive & MTS result, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination was held on March 23 and 24, 2023 for the post of Security Assistant/Executive & Multi-Tasking Staff/General in IB. Candidates who have been shortlisted will have to appear for Tier II exam. Candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II exam (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course.

IB Tier I Result 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.

Click on IB Tier I Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the roll numbers and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1675 posts out of which 1525 posts of SA/Exe and 150 posts of MTS/Gen. The registration process was started on January 28 and ended on February 17, 2023.