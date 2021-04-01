IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the main written examination can check the result through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The result link will be activated from April 1 to April 30, 2021.

The main examination was conducted on February 28, 2021. Candidates who will qualify the main examination will be called for appointment. No interview round is conducted for Clerical Recruitments any more. Candidates can check the result through the official site of IBPS by following these simple steps given below.

Direct Link to check result here

IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020: How to check

• Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

• Click on IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result would be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates would be required to provide proof of proficiency for the local languages of the region opted for. The final allotment result is expected to be announced by April 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2557 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to check for more related details can visit the official site of IBPS.