Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check
exam results

IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. Check result below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 01:31 PM IST
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the main written examination can check the result through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The result link will be activated from April 1 to April 30, 2021.

The main examination was conducted on February 28, 2021. Candidates who will qualify the main examination will be called for appointment. No interview round is conducted for Clerical Recruitments any more. Candidates can check the result through the official site of IBPS by following these simple steps given below.

Direct Link to check result here

IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020: How to check

• Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

• Click on IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result would be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

WB Civil Service Mains Result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

IBPS releases provisional allotment list for Clerk, PO & SO posts, check here

SSC CGL final results 2018 likely to be declared today at ssc.nic.in

RBI Grade B Result 2021: Phase 1 marksheets, cut off marks released, check here

Candidates would be required to provide proof of proficiency for the local languages of the region opted for. The final allotment result is expected to be announced by April 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2557 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to check for more related details can visit the official site of IBPS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
check ibps.in ibps clerk result ibps.in exam result
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP