IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022 on November 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Probationary Officer posts can check the result on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The result link will be available from November 2 to November 9, 2022. The prelims examination was conducted by IBPS on October 16, 2022. Candidates can download the result through the official site of IBPS by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main examination will be conducted for candidates who have qualified the prelims examination. The exam date will be available to candidates on the admit card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

