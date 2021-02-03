IBPS RRB officer scale II, III results 2020 declared, here's direct link
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday declared the results of CRP RRB- IX officer scale II for the specialist officer (Manager) and General Banking Officer (Manager) and officer scale III (senior manager) recruitment exams on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results online at ibps.in on or before February 7, 2021.
The institute had conducted the recruitment examination on October 18, 2020.
Direct links to check IBPS RRB result 2020:
How to check IBPS RRB result 2020:
Visit the official website at ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the link to check the IBPS RRB results
Select the examination
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The IBPS RRB result 2020 for the selected exam will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.