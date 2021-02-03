The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday declared the results of CRP RRB- IX officer scale II for the specialist officer (Manager) and General Banking Officer (Manager) and officer scale III (senior manager) recruitment exams on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results online at ibps.in on or before February 7, 2021.

The institute had conducted the recruitment examination on October 18, 2020.

Direct links to check IBPS RRB result 2020:

Officer Scale II GBO

Officer Scale II SO

Officer Scale III

How to check IBPS RRB result 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the IBPS RRB results

Select the examination

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS RRB result 2020 for the selected exam will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.