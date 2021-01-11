IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020 declared, here's direct link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday declared the results of CRP-RRB-IX Recruitment of Officer Scale I preliminary examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment preliminary examination can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 18, 2021.

The institute conducted the preliminary online examination on September 12 and 13, 2020.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020.

How to check IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CRP – RRB – IX - Recruitment of Officers Scale I results"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.