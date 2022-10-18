IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022 out at ibps.in, here's how to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced the IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 on October 18, 2022. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at www.ibps.in.

The Institute has made available the Officer Scale I main exam results as well as the Officer Scale II and III single exam results.

Direct link check Officer Scale I result

Direct link to check Officer Scale II result

Direct link to check Officer Scale III result

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 links available for Officer

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

