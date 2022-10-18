IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 on October 18, 2022. The result has been declared for Officer Scale I, II and III. Candidates can check the result through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The Institute has released main exam result for Officer Scale I and single exam result for Officer Scale II and III. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Officer Scale I result

Direct link to check Officer Scale II result

Direct link to check Officer Scale III result

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 links available for Officer Scale I, II and III.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.