Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Exam Results / IBPS RRB PO results 2023 declared; direct link to check Officers Scale I marks

IBPS RRB PO results 2023 declared; direct link to check Officers Scale I marks

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 25, 2023 07:02 PM IST

IBPS RRB results for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) released. Candidates can check results on www.ibps.in.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS RRB results for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) today, September 25. Candidates can check the IBPS RRB PO Scale I officer results on the official website at www.ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Scale I Officer Results Declared Today, Check Now on www.ibps.in

Candidates can check the IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale I results by using their login credentials. Candidates will be able to download their IBPS RRB Officer Scale I results till October 3.

Results for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale II have also been issued along with the IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale I results.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Officer Scale I result

IBPS RRB PO result 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Check the IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale I result

Take print for future reference.

The online Main examination for the post of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) was conducted on September 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ibps po ibps ibps rrb
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP