IBPS RRB PO results 2023 declared; direct link to check Officers Scale I marks
IBPS RRB results for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) released. Candidates can check results on www.ibps.in.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS RRB results for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) today, September 25. Candidates can check the IBPS RRB PO Scale I officer results on the official website at www.ibps.in.
Candidates can check the IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale I results by using their login credentials. Candidates will be able to download their IBPS RRB Officer Scale I results till October 3.
Results for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale II have also been issued along with the IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale I results.
Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Officer Scale I result
IBPS RRB PO result 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at www.ibps.in.
On the homepage, click on the result link
Key in your login details
Check the IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale I result
Take print for future reference.
The online Main examination for the post of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) was conducted on September 10.