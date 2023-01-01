IBPS RRB Result 2022: Provisional allotment list released at ibps.in, check here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Result 2022 provisional allotment list on January 1, 2023. The provisional list has been released for Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, II and III posts. Candidates can check the provisional list on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The list is available on the official website from January 1 to January 31, 2023. Candidates can check the provisional lists through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check provisional allotment list

IBPS RRB Result 2022: How to check provisional allotment list

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Result 2022 provisional allotment list available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who are not provisionally allotted or not in the reserve list will not be considered for any further process under CRP RRBs-XI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

