Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IBPS RRB Result 2024: PO, Clerk reserve list out at ibps.in, direct links here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 28, 2024 08:11 PM IST

IBPS RRB Result 2024: PO, Clerk reserve list released at ibps.in. The direct links are given here.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Result 2024 reserve list for PO and Clerk. The reserve list has been released for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Result 2024: PO, Clerk reserve list out at ibps.in, direct links here
IBPS RRB Result 2024: PO, Clerk reserve list out at ibps.in, direct links here

The list of candidates provisionally allotted under Office Assistants and Officer Scale I can be checked by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Office Assistant reserve list

Direct link to check Officer Scale I reserve list

IBPS RRB Result 2024: How to check reserve list

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS RRB Result 2024 reserve list for PO and Clerk link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to select the state.
  • Once done the reserve list will be displayed.
  • Check the list and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional allotment reserve list was previously released on October 29, 2024. As per the official notice, the provisional allotment reserve list is based on the actual reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular State, subject to the availability of candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On