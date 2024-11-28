The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Result 2024 reserve list for PO and Clerk. The reserve list has been released for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Result 2024: PO, Clerk reserve list out at ibps.in, direct links here

The list of candidates provisionally allotted under Office Assistants and Officer Scale I can be checked by following these simple steps given below.

IBPS RRB Result 2024: How to check reserve list

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Result 2024 reserve list for PO and Clerk link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to select the state.

Once done the reserve list will be displayed.

Check the list and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional allotment reserve list was previously released on October 29, 2024. As per the official notice, the provisional allotment reserve list is based on the actual reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular State, subject to the availability of candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.