IBPS RRBs Officers Scale 1 prelims results 2021 declared, direct link

IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelims results 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, August 24, announced CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination results.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS officer scale 1 prelims exam can view their results online at ibps.in.

Steps to check IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2021:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on the link for CRP – RRB – X - Officers Scale I results

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

The examination had objective type multiple choice test questions. A total of 40 questions were asked from reasoning and 40 from quantitative aptitude section. The exam duration was 45 minutes.