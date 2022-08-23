IBPS RRBs X PO and clerk provisional allotment under reserve list released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the provisional allotment under reserve list for the post of officers scale-I (PO) and Office Assistants (clerks). Candidates can check and download the allotment list from the official website ibps.in.

Candidates will need their login details to access the allotment list. The Provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference.

According to the notification, in the event of 2 or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth (senior candidate will be placed before junior candidate).

“Provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP RRBs-X,” reads the official notification.

The offer of appointment, terms and conditions, formalities for verification, joining etc. will be notified by individual RRBs in due time.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website ibps.in

On the homepage, click on “Officers (Scale-I) and Office Asst (Multipurpose) allotment list”

Enter your login details and submit

Check and download the provisional allotment list for the desired post

Allotment list links-

For direct link (Post-Officers Scale-I). Click here.

For direct link (Post-Office Assistants). Click here.