ICAI CA final, foundation July 2021 results declared

ICAI has declared the CA final and foundation exam results. These exams were held in July 2021. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can download the result from the official website of ICAI and its result portals.

ICAI CA results

ICAI CA result 2021: Know how to check

Go to the official website

Click on the result link

To access the result in the websites given below candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN no along with their roll number.

Submit the details

Download the ICAI CA result copy

All those candidates who had registered their requests will be provided their results through email on the email addresses registered now.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 13th September 2021(evening)/Tuesday the 14th September 2021,” the ICAI had said in a notification released on September 10.