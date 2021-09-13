ICAI CA Final, Foundation results declared for July 2021 exams, direct link
ICAI CA Final, Foundation results 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday, September 13 announced the CA Foundation and Final Old and Final New exams results 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA Foundation and Final exams 2021 can check their results at caresults.icai.org.
Direct Link to go to the page for results
Following are direct links to check the results:
How to check ICAI CA Foundation and Final July exam results 2021:
Visit the official website at http://caresults.icai.org/
Click on the link to check the results
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and submit
The ICAI CA Foundation and Final July results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out too.