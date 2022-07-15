ICAI CA Final May Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA Final May Result 2022. The final result can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

CA Final exams was conducted from May 14 to 29, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. Meet Anil Shah topped the examination followed by Akshat Goyal and Shrushti Keyurbhai Sanghavi.

A total of 66575 candidates have appeared for the Group 1 exam out of which 14643 candidates have passed for Group 1. The overall pass percentage is 21.99 percent. A total of 63253 candidates have appeared for Group 2 out of which 13877 candidates have passed. The overall pass percentage is 12.59 percent. For both the groups a total of 29348 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 3965 candidates have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 12.59 percent.

Direct link to check ICAI CA Final May Result 2022

ICAI CA Final May Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

