The result of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for the May 2026 session is expected to be declared this week.

ICAI CA Final May Result 2026 date announced, to be declared this week on caresults.icai.org

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As per the official notice, the CA Final May 2026 result is likely to be announced on June 18, 2026, although a formal notification regarding the exact date and time is still awaited from ICAI. Candidates can check the results on the official website of ICAI CA at caresults.icai.org.

Subject-wise marks will be given , total marks will be obtained, qualification status, and other important details will be displayed on the scorecard. Candidates are advised to keep their registration numbers and roll numbers ready in advance to avoid inconvenience at the time of result checking.

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

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{{^usCountry}} The official website reads, “The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 18th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.” How to Check ICAI CA Final May Result 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official website reads, “The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 18th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.” How to Check ICAI CA Final May Result 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Click on the official result website, caresults.icai.orgor icai.nic.in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Click on the official result website, caresults.icai.orgor icai.nic.in {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Click on the link for the CA Final May 2026 Result . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Click on the link for the CA Final May 2026 Result . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Then enter the Registration Number and Roll Number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then enter the Registration Number and Roll Number. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Then enter the CAPTCHA code, if displayed . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then enter the CAPTCHA code, if displayed . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Then click the Submit button. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then click the Submit button. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

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Over 1,000 candidates shortlisted for Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam: UPSC

Therefore, the scorecard should be downloaded, and a printout should be obtained for future reference.

The ICAI CA Final examination is regarded as one of the most significant professional examinations in accountancy. Successful candidates are provided with the opportunity to move closer to obtaining the prestigious Chartered Accountant qualification. Along with the result, merit lists and topper details may also be released by the institute. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor official ICAI announcements for any last-minute updates regarding the declaration of results.

Official website

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