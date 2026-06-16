Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the civil services preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Prelims Result 2026 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here (HT)

The preliminary exam was held on May 24, 2026 at various exam centres across the country. The exam comprised two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. A total of 13343 candidates have been shortlisted for the Civil Services Main examination 2026.

Direct link to check UPSC Prelims Result 2026

Direct link to check UPSC IFS Prelims Result 2026

UPSC Prelims Result 2026: How to check Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the UPSC Prelims Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these qualified candidates will be provided a window for providing/updating the details - submission of ₹200/- fee for admission into the Civil Services (Main) examination 2026 except in the case of fee exempted candidates viz. Female/PwBD/SC/ST candidates, submission/updation of Scribe details, Assistive Device and Question Paper in large font (for Main Examination) and filling up the Cadre preference for the Civil Services main exam 2026.

The window for filling these details and submission will begin on June 19 and will close on June 28, 2026.

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Candidates are also informed that Marks, Cut-Off Marks and Answer Keys of CS (P) Examination, 2026 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

This examination drive will fill up 1016 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.