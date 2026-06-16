New Delhi, More than 1,000 candidates were shortlisted for admission to the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026, the Union Public Service Commission said on Tuesday. Over 1,000 candidates shortlisted for Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam: UPSC

The candidates were shortlisted based on the screening test through the Civil Services Examination, 2026, held on May 24.

"This year, a total of ­1,046 candidates have been shortlisted for the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026 against 80 vacancies notified for the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026," the commission said in a statement.

Last year, 2,116 candidates were shortlisted for the Indian Forest Service against 150 notified vacancies.

All qualified candidates will be provided a window to provide or update certain details, including submitting the ₹200 fee for admission into the Indian Forest Services Examination, 2026, except in the case of exempted candidates – female, PwBD, and SC/ST candidates.

The candidates will also have to give details of scribe, assistive device, question paper in large font , besides "cadre preference."

The dates for opening the online window will be updated on the UPSC website.

The commission said the result of one candidate, roll number 6300119, has been withheld till the outcome of an ongoing court case.

According to the commission, the shortlisted candidates must log in to the UPSC portal during the window prescribed and update or reconfirm their details.

The candidates must submit their application forms to enable the commission to generate the e-admit card, failing which, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam, it said.

The candidates who uploaded their documents earlier and have no information to update or fill in are also required to log in and finally submit after verifying the details to get the admit card, the commission said.

Marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the screening test held through Civil Services Examination, 2026 for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026 will be uploaded on the commission's website after the declaration of final result.

The candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding the result of the examination by contacting the call centre of the commission at 011-40303444/24041001 between 9 am and 8 pm, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.