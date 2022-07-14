ICAI CA Final May results 2022 likely tomorrow

ICAI Results 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare results of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final examination of the May 2022 edition on Friday. As per a notification on icai.org, CA Final May 2022 results will be announced either on July 15 evening or on July 16. Results will be available on icai.nic.in and students can download it using their registration number or pin along with roll number.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Friday, the 15th July, 2022(evening)/Saturday, the 16th July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://icai.nic.in/,” reads the notification.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it adds.

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

How to check ICAI CA Final results May 2022

Visit the official site of ICAI – icai.nic.in.

Click on the ICAI CA May Result 2022 link on the home page.

Enter the login details. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ICAI CA Final exams was conducted from May 14 to 29, 2022.