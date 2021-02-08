ICAI CA Foundation and Inter results 2020 declared, here's direct link
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday declared the results of the CA Foundation and Intermediate November exams on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate November exams will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.
Following are direct links to check the results:
Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination
Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination - UNITS
Intermediate (New) Examination
Intermediate (New) Examination - UNITS
How to check ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate November results 2020:
Visit the official website at icai.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link to check the results
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and submit
The ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate November results 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.