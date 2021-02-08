Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Foundation and Inter results 2020 declared, here's direct link
ICAI CA Foundation and Inter results 2020 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:36 PM IST
ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate results 2020.(Screengrab )

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday declared the results of the CA Foundation and Intermediate November exams on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate November exams will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

Following are direct links to check the results:

Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination

Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination - UNITS

Intermediate (New) Examination

Intermediate (New) Examination - UNITS

Foundation

How to check ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate November results 2020:

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and submit

The ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate November results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

