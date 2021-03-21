Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Foundation final result 2021 declared at icai.nic.in, here's direct link
exam results

ICAI CA Foundation final result 2021 declared at icai.nic.in, here's direct link

ICAI CA Foundation final result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA or Foundation examinations can check their results online at icai.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:09 PM IST
ICAI CA Foundation final result 2021.(Screengrab )

ICAI CA Foundation final result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday declared the final results of the ICAI CA Foundation and ICAI CA examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA or Foundation examinations can check their results online at icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA final and foundation examinations were conducted in January 2021.

Direct links to check ICAI CA Foundation final result 2021:

Foundation

Final (Old)

Final (New)

How to check ICAI CA final results 2021:

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in

Click on the CA final result link

Key in your roll number, pin, and other login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca result icai ca foundation institute of chartered accountants of india
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP