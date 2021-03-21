ICAI CA Foundation final result 2021 declared at icai.nic.in, here's direct link
ICAI CA Foundation final result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday declared the final results of the ICAI CA Foundation and ICAI CA examination on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA or Foundation examinations can check their results online at icai.nic.in.
The ICAI CA final and foundation examinations were conducted in January 2021.
Direct links to check ICAI CA Foundation final result 2021:
How to check ICAI CA final results 2021:
Visit the official website at icai.nic.in
Click on the CA final result link
Key in your roll number, pin, and other login credentials
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download the result and take its printout for future use.