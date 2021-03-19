Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Foundation final results 2021 likely to be declared on March 21 or 22
ICAI CA Foundation final results 2021 likely to be declared on March 21 or 22

ICAI CA Foundation final results 2021: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.
ICAI CA Foundation final results 2021.(PTI / Representative image)

ICAI CA Foundation final results 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the final results of the ICAI CA Foundation and ICAI CA examination on March 21 evening or on March 22 morning on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

The institute had conducted the ICAI CA final and foundation examinations in January 2021.

ICAI on its official Twitter handle wrote, “Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in January 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 21st March 2021(evening)/Monday the 22nd March 2021.”

"Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 19th March 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," reads the official notification.

How to check ICAI CA final results 2021 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in

Click on the CA final result link

Key in your roll number, pin, and other login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

