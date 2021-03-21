Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Foundation final results 2021 likely to be declared today at icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Foundation final results 2021 likely to be declared today at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation final results 2021: Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA or Foundation examinations will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:22 AM IST
ICAI CA Foundation final results 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will likely declare the final results of the ICAI CA Foundation and ICAI CA examination on March 21 evening or on March 22 morning on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the institute's official website.

The ICAI CA final and foundation examinations were conducted in January 2021.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in January 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 21st March 2021(evening)/Monday the 22nd March 2021," reads the official notification.

How to check ICAI CA final results 2021 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in

Click on the CA final result link

Key in your roll number, pin, and other login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

Topics
institute of chartered accountants of india icai ca exams icai ca foundation
