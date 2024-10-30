ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 for September exam out, here's how to check at icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has released the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September exam results on Wednesday, October 30. Candidates who appeared in the CA Foundation and Inter exams can check their results on the official website at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA September result 2024 live updates ICAI CA Foundation, Inter September 2024 results: Check the steps to download scores when released. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates will need to enter their registration number and roll number to download the marks sheets.

ICAI CA Foundation September results 2024: Steps to check CA September 2024 results:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CA September 2024 results:

Go to the official website at icai.nic.in. Click on the link to check CA Foundation or Inter result link as required on the home page. Enter your roll number and registration number in the space provided, and click on submit. Your CA September 2024 results will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The ICAI conducted the September edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination in September.

The CA Foundation exam was held on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. Paper 1 on Accounting was conducted on September 13 from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Paper 2 on Business Law was held on September 15 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Similarly, on September 18, Paper 3 on Quantitative Aptitude (Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Statistics) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm, and Paper 4 for Business Economics was conducted on September 20, also from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The ICAI CA Intermediate group 1 examination was held on September 12, 14 and 17, and for group 2 candidates, the exam was conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.