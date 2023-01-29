ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Date: Scorecards soon on icai.org or icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation exam results soon. Once announced, students can check it on icai.org or icai.nic.in.

While there is no official confirmation on the ICAI CA Foundation result date, Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, said that it could be announced between January 30 and February 6. He, however, advised students to wait for the official notice.

“I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification,” he tweeted recently.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Open the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the asked login details and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and download the page.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam was conducted between December 14 to December 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

Recently, ICAI announced CA Inter and Final results.