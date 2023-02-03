ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Today: Where, how to check scores

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 on February 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Foundation December examination can check the results on the official site of ICAI. Latest updates on ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022

To check the results, candidates will require their registration no. along with his/her roll number. Check the list of websites and how to check results below.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: List of websites

icai.org

icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was conducted between December 14 to December 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

