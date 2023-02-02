ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022 Result Live: Results likely tomorrow on icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce CA Foundation December exam results tomorrow, February 3. ICAI results will be available for download on icai.nic.in and icai.org. The result time is not confirmed yet.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” the result notification reads.

ICAI CA Foundation December exam was held from December 14 to December 20, 2022.

Once announced, the direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation result will be added here.