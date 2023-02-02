Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022 Result Live: Results likely tomorrow on icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022 Result Live: Results likely tomorrow on icai.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 02:41 PM IST

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Result Live Updates: Scorecards are expected tomorrow on icai.nic.in and icai.org. Live updates below:

Karnataka SSLC exam result 2021: Know where to check
Karnataka SSLC exam result 2021: Know where to check
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce CA Foundation December exam results tomorrow, February 3. ICAI results will be available for download on icai.nic.in and icai.org. The result time is not confirmed yet. 

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” the result notification reads.

ICAI CA Foundation December exam was held from December 14 to December 20, 2022. 

Once announced, the direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation result will be added here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 02, 2023 02:41 PM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result: Where to check scores?

    Once announced, check ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 results on icai.nic.in. Candidates should also visit icai.edu for result-related updates.

  • Feb 02, 2023 02:36 PM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation result 2022 date and time

    As per an official notice, ICAI CA Foundation December results are likely to be announced on February 3.

icai ca foundation exam result.

