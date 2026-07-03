...
...
Next Story

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 declared at icai.org, direct link to check here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here.

Published on: Jul 03, 2026 10:42 AM IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountants Foundation exam can check the results through the official website of ICAI at icai.org or caresults.icai.org. ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 Live Updates

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 declared at icai.org, direct link to check here
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 declared at icai.org, direct link to check here

The Foundation course examination was held on May 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2026. The Foundation exam papers 3 and 4 were of 2 hours duration.

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: How to check

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org or caresults.icai.org.

2. Click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

 
icai ca foundation
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Home/Education/Exam Results/ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 declared at icai.org, direct link to check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON