ICAI CA Foundation results 2023 date and time announced

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has confirmed the date and time for announcement of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination held in June. ICAI CA Foundation results will be declared on Monday, August 7 at 9 pm or on Tuesday, August 8, in the early morning, the institute has informed. Once announced, students can check their scores on icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Foundation results 2023: Check date and time

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” reads the ICAI notification.

Candidates can check ICAI CA Foundation results on the website using roll number and registration number.

ICAI conducted the June 2023 edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30.

Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation results 2023

Go to icai.nic.in.

Now, open the CA Foundation June 2023 results link.

On the login window, provide your registration number and roll number.

Submit and download your result.

Save a copy for future uses.