...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 date for May exam announced, check here

ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 date for May exam has been announced. The official notice can be checked here. 

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 09:50 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 date. The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination will be announced on June 24, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate examination can check the notice on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 date for May exam announced, check here

The official notice reads, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 24th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number."

Over 1,000 candidates shortlisted for Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam: UPSC

The intermediate examination for Group 1 was held on May 5, 7 and 9 and Group 2 will be held on May 11, 13 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2026: How to check

ICAI has also announced CA Final result date for May examination. The official website reads, “The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 18th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.” For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

Official Notice Here 

 
icai ca foundation
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Home / Education News / Exam Results / ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 date for May exam announced, check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.