ICAI CA Inter results 2024 results for September exam released at icai.nic.in, direct link to check here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has declared the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate examination held in September on Wednesday, October 30. Candidates who took the group 1 and group 2 inter exams can check their scores on the official website at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 live updates ICAI CA Inter results 2024 results for September exam have been released at icai.nic.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Candidates can check their marks can be checked using roll number and registration number.

The CA Intermediate group 1 examination was held on September 12, 14 and 17, and for group 2 candidates, the exam was conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.

Meanwhile, the results of the ICAI CA Foundation examination held in September has also been released on the official website. The CA Foundation exam was conducted on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.

ICAI CA Inter September results 2024: Here’s how to download CA Inter results

Follow the steps mentioned below to check the CA Foundation September 2024 results:

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to check CA Intermediate results. Enter your login credentials - roll number and registration number. Submit to check your CA Inter results 2024 Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

