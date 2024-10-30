Menu Explore
ICAI CA Inter results 2024 results for September exam released at icai.nic.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 30, 2024 11:22 AM IST

ICAI CA Inter September 2024 results have been declared at icai.nic.in. The direct link to check is given below.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has declared the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate examination held in September on Wednesday, October 30. Candidates who took the group 1 and group 2 inter exams can check their scores on the official website at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 live updates

ICAI CA Inter results 2024 results for September exam have been released at icai.nic.in. The direct link to check is given here.
ICAI CA Inter results 2024 results for September exam have been released at icai.nic.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Candidates can check their marks can be checked using roll number and registration number.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK ICAI CA INTER RESULTS 2024

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK ICAI CA INTER RESULT: UNITS

The CA Intermediate group 1 examination was held on September 12, 14 and 17, and for group 2 candidates, the exam was conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.

Meanwhile, the results of the ICAI CA Foundation examination held in September has also been released on the official website. The CA Foundation exam was conducted on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.

ICAI CA Inter September results 2024: Here’s how to download CA Inter results

Follow the steps mentioned below to check the CA Foundation September 2024 results:

  1. Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check CA Intermediate results.
  3. Enter your login credentials - roll number and registration number.
  4. Submit to check your CA Inter results 2024
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
