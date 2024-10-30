ICAI CA Foundation September 2024 results released at icai.nic.in, direct link to check here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has declared the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination held in September on Wednesday, October 30. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their scores on the official website at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 live updates ICAI CA Foundation September 2024 results released at icai.nic.in. Check scores via direct link.

Candidates can check their marks can be checked using roll number and registration number.

Notably, the CA Foundation exam was conducted on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. Paper 1 on Accounting was conducted on September 13 from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Paper 2 on Business Law was held on September 15 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Likewise, on September 18, Paper 3 on Quantitative Aptitude (Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Statistics) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm, and Paper 4 for Business Economics was conducted on September 20, also from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Also read: ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 for September exam out, here's how to check at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation September results 2024: Here’s how to download CA Foundation results:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CA Foundation September 2024 results:

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check CA Foundation course results.

Enter your login credentials (roll number and registration number), and click on submit.

Your CA Foundation results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.