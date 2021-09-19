ICAI CA inter results declared: Know how to check

ICAI CA inter results 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday released results of chartered accountants inter examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the CA inter examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

How to check ICAI CA inter results 2021:

Visit the official website of ICAI at at icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, under 'CHECK RESULTS' section, click on a link you want to check.

Enter your registration number or PIN number and log in.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its print out for future use.

“Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 17th September 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” the ICAI had said on Friday.

The ICAI had declared the CA final and foundation exam result on September 13.