ICAI CA inter results expected today by 12 noon: Official

The ICAI CA inter results are likely to be declared by 12 noon today, September 19.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The ICAI CA inter result is likely to be declared by 12 noon today, September 19. “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 19th September 2021(evening)/Monday, the 20th September 2021,” the ICAI had said in an official notification on September 17.

In a tweet, Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI has said, “All the very best to all CA Inter students for their result which may be declared by 12 noon."

ICAI CA inter results will be declared on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

“In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” the candidates have been informed by ICAI.

“Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 17th September 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” it had said on Friday.

 

 

