ICAI CA May Result 2024: Final, Inter results declared at icai.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2024 10:23 AM IST

ICAI CA May Result 2024 has been declared. The direct links to check scores is given below.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA May Result 2024. The results have been declared for final and inter courses. Candidates who have appeared for examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. CA Result 2024 Live Updates

ICAI CA May Result 2024: Final, Inter results declared, direct link here
ICAI CA May Result 2024: Final, Inter results declared, direct link here

This year, the ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 was held on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024 and group 2 exams were held on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. CA Final group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams was held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held on May 14 and 16, 2024. All these exams were conducted across the country at various exam centres.

Direct link to check Final result 

Direct link to check Inter result 

ICAI CA May Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scores by following the steps given here.

  • Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.
  • Click on ICAI CA Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

