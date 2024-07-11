ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: CA May exam result today at icai.nic.in, here's how to check
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 on July 11, 2024. The Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate May examination results will be declared today and candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. The result details can also be checked on icai.org. To check the CA Result results, candidates will need roll number and registration number....Read More
The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 was conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024 and group 2 exams was conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. CA Final group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams was held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held on May 14 and 16, 2024.
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps:
Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.
Click on ICAI CA Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Along with the results, the merit list, toppers names and other details will also be announced by the Institute. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Merit list, toppers names to be announced
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: One more hour and the merit list and toppers names will be announced by the Institute. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: How many candidates qualified November exam?
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: In November, a total of 8,650 candidates had qualified as Chartered Accountants, the ICAI had said.
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Passing criteria
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The passing criteria includes a minimum of 40% in each individual paper and a minimum of 50% overall in each group.
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Toppers names to be announced
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The Institute will announce the toppers for the final and intercourses along with the results.
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: When will results be announced?
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: As per CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, the CA May result will be declared by 11 am. However, the official website do not have any time given.
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Merit list to be released
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The merit list will be released today along with the results.
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Last year inter toppers
JAY DEVANG JIMULIA: 691/800 marks or 86.38 per cent
BHAGERIA TANAY: 688/800 marks or 86 per cent
RISHI HIMANSHUKUMAR MEVAWALA: 668/800 marks or 83.50 per cent
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: By 11 am
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: As per CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, the final and inter results will be announced by 11 am today.
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Time of release informed by Official
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: What official notice reads?
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The official notice reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Last year final course toppers
MADHUR JAIN: 619/800 marks or 77.38 per cent
SANSKRUTI ATUL PAROLIA: 599/800 marks or 74.88 per cent
TIKENDRA KUMAR SINGHAL, RISHI MALHOTRA: 590/800 marks or 73.75 per cent
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Time of result announcement
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The time of result announcement has not been shared by the Institute. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of ICAI.
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: What details to be announced today?
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Along with the results, the merit list, toppers names and other details will also be announced by the Institute.
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: When was ITA test conducted?
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held on May 14 and 16, 2024.
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Date and time
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 date: July 11, 2024
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 time: Unknown