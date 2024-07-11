Edit Profile
    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: CA May exam result today at icai.nic.in, here's how to check

    July 11, 2024 9:51 AM IST
    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: CA May exam result to be out today, July 11, 2024.
    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: CA May exam result to be out today
    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: CA May exam result to be out today

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 on July 11, 2024. The Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate May examination results will be declared today and candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. The result details can also be checked on icai.org. To check the CA Result results, candidates will need roll number and registration number....Read More

    The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 was conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024 and group 2 exams was conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. CA Final group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams was held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held on May 14 and 16, 2024.

    To check the results, candidates can follow the steps:

    Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

    Click on ICAI CA Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Along with the results, the merit list, toppers names and other details will also be announced by the Institute. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    July 11, 2024 9:51 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Follow these steps to check marks

    July 11, 2024 9:49 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Merit list, toppers names to be announced

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: One more hour and the merit list and toppers names will be announced by the Institute. Keep checking this space for latest updates.

    July 11, 2024 9:45 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Inter and final exam dates

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 was conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024 and group 2 exams was conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024.

    CA Final group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams was held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024.

    July 11, 2024 9:43 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: How to check marks?

    July 11, 2024 9:42 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Login credentials needed

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: To check the CA Result results, candidates will need roll number and registration number.

    July 11, 2024 9:39 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: How many candidates qualified November exam?

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: In November, a total of 8,650 candidates had qualified as Chartered Accountants, the ICAI had said.

    July 11, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: List of websites

    July 11, 2024 9:30 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Where to check

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate May examination results will be announced today and candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. The result details can also be checked on icai.org.

    July 11, 2024 9:27 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Passing criteria

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The passing criteria includes a minimum of 40% in each individual paper and a minimum of 50% overall in each group.

    July 11, 2024 9:25 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Details needed to check scores

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: To check Nov May and Final results online, candidates have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers.

    July 11, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: How to download marksheets?

    July 11, 2024 9:21 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Toppers names to be announced

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The Institute will announce the toppers for the final and intercourses along with the results.

    July 11, 2024 9:19 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: When will results be announced?

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: As per CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, the CA May result will be declared by 11 am. However, the official website do not have any time given.

    July 11, 2024 9:17 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Websites to check

    July 11, 2024 9:15 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Login details needed

    July 11, 2024 9:13 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Check inter, final courses exam dates

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 was conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024 and group 2 exams was conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. CA Final group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams was held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held on May 14 and 16, 2024.

    July 11, 2024 9:11 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Official websites

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate May examination results will be announced today and candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. The result details can also be checked on icai.org.

    July 11, 2024 9:09 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: How to check Inter, Final results?

    July 11, 2024 9:07 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Merit list to be released

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The merit list will be released today along with the results.

    July 11, 2024 9:04 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Last year inter toppers

    JAY DEVANG JIMULIA: 691/800 marks or 86.38 per cent

    BHAGERIA TANAY: 688/800 marks or 86 per cent

    RISHI HIMANSHUKUMAR MEVAWALA: 668/800 marks or 83.50 per cent

    July 11, 2024 9:02 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Keep admit card in hand

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The admit card should be kept in hand to check the marks. The details available on the admit card will be required to check result.

    July 11, 2024 9:00 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: By 11 am

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: As per CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, the final and inter results will be announced by 11 am today.

    July 11, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Time of release informed by Official

    July 11, 2024 8:56 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: What official notice reads?

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The official notice reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

    July 11, 2024 8:54 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Last year final course toppers

    MADHUR JAIN: 619/800 marks or 77.38 per cent

    SANSKRUTI ATUL PAROLIA: 599/800 marks or 74.88 per cent

    TIKENDRA KUMAR SINGHAL, RISHI MALHOTRA: 590/800 marks or 73.75 per cent

    July 11, 2024 8:52 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Time of result announcement

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The time of result announcement has not been shared by the Institute. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of ICAI.

    July 11, 2024 8:50 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Steps to check marks

    July 11, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: What details to be announced today?

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Along with the results, the merit list, toppers names and other details will also be announced by the Institute.

    July 11, 2024 8:46 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: When was ITA test conducted?

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held on May 14 and 16, 2024.

    July 11, 2024 8:44 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Final exam dates

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: CA Final group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams was held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024.

    July 11, 2024 8:42 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Inter exam dates

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 was conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024 and group 2 exams was conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024.

    July 11, 2024 8:40 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: How to check scores

    July 11, 2024 8:38 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Login credentials required

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Candidates can check their CA May results by using their registration number/ roll number which is available on their admit card.

    July 11, 2024 8:36 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: List of websites

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Check the list of websites here

    July 11, 2024 8:34 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Where to check

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate May examination results will be announced today and candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. The result details can also be checked on icai.org.

    July 11, 2024 8:31 AM IST

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Date and time

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 date: July 11, 2024

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 time: Unknown

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: CA May exam result today at icai.nic.in, here's how to check
