ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: CA May exam result to be out today

ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 on July 11, 2024. The Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate May examination results will be declared today and candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. The result details can also be checked on icai.org. To check the CA Result results, candidates will need roll number and registration number.

The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 was conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024 and group 2 exams was conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. CA Final group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams was held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held on May 14 and 16, 2024.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps:

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the merit list, toppers names and other details will also be announced by the Institute. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.