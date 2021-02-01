IND USA
ICAI CA November results 2020 declared, here's direct link

Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA November examination 2020 can check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:25 PM IST
ICAI CA November results 2020. (Screengrab )

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday declared the results of the CA final November exam for both old and new courses on its official website.

Direct link to check ICAI CA November results (Old Semester)

Direct link to check ICAI CA November results (New Semester)

How to check ICAI CA November results:

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the CA final result link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your roll number, pin, and other login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

