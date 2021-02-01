IND USA
ICAI CA November results likely to be declared today, here's how to check

After the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA November examination will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:26 AM IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results of the CA final November exam for both old and new courses on Monday, February 1, 2021, on its official website.

The Institute on Saturday tweeted, "Results of the CA Final Examination(Old course & New Course) held in Nov 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, 1st Feb 2021(evening)/Tuesday, 2nd Feb 2021."

How to check ICAI CA November results after it is announced:

Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the CA final result link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your roll number, pin, and other login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

