Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release ICAI CA Result 2023 for Inter, Final courses on July 5, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for intermediate and final courses examination can check the results through the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI CA Result 2023 for Inter, Final courses releasing tomorrow, here's how to check

As per the official notice, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”

ICAI CA Result 2023 for Inter, Final: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2023 for Inter, Final links available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Inter course examination for Group 1 was conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. The final course exam for Group 1 was conducted on May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023. The intermediate and final course examination was held from 2 pm to 4 pm, 2 pm to 5 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm on different days.

