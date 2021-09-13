ICAI CA result expected to be released today by evening: Official

The ICAI CA final and foundation exam results are expected today. “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 13th September 2021(evening)/Tuesday the 14th September 2021,” the ICAI had said in a notification released on September 10.

In a tweet, Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI has said, “Best of luck to all CA Final and Foundation students for their result which should be declared by today evening."

ICAI CA results will be declared on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

As per the official notice, arrangements have been made for the candidates of the Final examination (old and new course) and the Foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website icaiexam.icai.org .

All those candidates who will register their requests will be provided their results through email on the email addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

However, the result can be accessed by candidates who have appeared for the examination in the list of websites given below. To access the result in the websites given below candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN no along with their roll number.