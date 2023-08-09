ICMAI CMA Foundation result 2023 of June exam announced on icmai.in, direct link

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced results of the June 2023 edition of Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) Foundation exam. Candidates can check ICMAI CMA Foundation result 2023 on the official website of the institute, icmai.in. The direct link to check scores has been provided below as well.

ICMAI has released two PDFs which contains roll numbers of candidates who have passed the examination under the syllabus of 2016 and 2022. A link to check individual scorecards is also available.

To check individual results of the CMA Foundation exam, candidates have to use their identification numbers.

How to check ICMAI CMA Foundation result 2023

Go to the ICMAI website, icmai.in. Now, go to examinations and then the result page and open the link that reads ‘Result for June 2023 Foundation Examination’. Now, go to the link for checking online result. Login with your identification number. Check your result and download it.

Direct link to check ICMAI CMA Foundation June result 2023.