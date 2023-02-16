ICSI CS Professional, Executive December 2022 results date and time announced

ICSI Result: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced date and time for declaration of Company Secretary (CS) Professional and Executive course result of the December 2022 session. ICSI CS Professional, Executive December 2022 result will be announced on February 25. CS Professional result will be announced at 11 am and Executive result will be declared at 2 pm.

These results will be available on the institute website, icsi.edu.

For Executive course results, e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the website after announcement of results. No physical copy of this document will be provided.

However, Professional course candidates will receive hard copies of marks sheets.

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” ICSI said.

The next session of ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be held from June 1, 2023 to June 10. Registration for the June session will begin on February 26, a day after December results.

