ICSI CS Professional, Executive programme December 2020 exam results on Feb 25

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of CS Professional and Executive exams on February 25. The ICSI CS Professional and Executive examinations were held in December 2020.

In a notice released on its website, ICSI said result of CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be declared at 11am while the results of Executive Programme (old and New Syllabus) examinations will be declared at 2pm on Thursday, February 25.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results alongwith subject-wise break-up of marks by visiting ICSI website at icsi.edu.

“Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Executive programme (old and new Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued,” reads the notice.

"The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," the notice further says.