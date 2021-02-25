ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2020 to be declared today

ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the CS Professional and Executive exams on Thursday, February 25, 2021, on its official website.

Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS Professional and Executive examination 2020 will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.

The institute conducted the ICSI CS Professional and Executive examinations in December 2020.

According to the notice, the results for CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be declared at 11am while the results of the Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examinations will be declared at 2pm on Thursday, February 25.

How to check ICSI CS results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link of ICSI CS result 2021 appearing under the 'What's new' section

Key in your credentials and login

The ICSI CS result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future reference