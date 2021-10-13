Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CS professional program result declared; Vaishnavi, Eshan top the exams
exam results

ICSI CS professional program result declared; Vaishnavi, Eshan top the exams

ICSI CS result 2021 has been declared for professional program. Candidates can check the CS professional result on the official website icsi.edu.
ICSI CS result 2021 declared at icsi.edu for professional program
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 11:25 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

ICSI CS result 2021 has been declared for professional program. Candidates can check the CS professional result on the official website icsi.edu.

ICSI CS result 2021 professional program: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website, icsi.edu
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the details asked like roll number, date of birth, registration number
  • Submit the details
  • Download the ICSI CS result

Vaishnavi Badrinarayan Biyani has topped the CS professional exam in new syllabus and Eshan Manoj Loiya is the topper in CS professional exam in old syllabus.

ICSI CS professional exam result new syllabus

ICSI CS professional exam result old syllabus

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 3O days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” the ICSI has said in official notification.

The CS executive program result will be released at 2 pm and the CS foundation program result will be declared at 4 pm.

The CS foundation examination for the December term will be conducted on January 3 and 4, 2022. “Next examination for Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be held from 21st December, to 31st December for which online examination enrollment form together with requisite examination fee shall be submitted from 14th October onwards," ICSI has said.

 

 

