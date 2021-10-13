Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CS result for foundation programme declared, Shruti Aggarwal topper
exam results

ICSI CS result for foundation programme declared, Shruti Aggarwal topper

ICSI CS foundation result has been declared at icsi.edu. Candidates can check the CS result using their registration number and roll number.
ICSI CS result for foundation programme declared at icsi.edu
Published on Oct 13, 2021 04:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS result for foundation programme. With this, the ICSI CS result for all three programmes, the exams for which were held in June 2021, have been declared.

ICSI CS foundation programme result

Shruti Aggarwal has topped the exam. Simrat Singh and Shalin Himanshu Mehta have secured second and third ranks, respectively.

The next edition of the ICSI CS foundation exam will be held in January, 2022. This will be the December 2021 edition of the exam.

The Institute has decided to conduct computer based examination for foundation programme in anywhere mode through remote proctoring from December 2021 session onwards.

ICSI CS foundation result 2021: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website, icsi.edu
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the details asked like roll number and registration number
  • Submit the details
  • Download the ICSI CS foundation result

The ICSI has already declared the CS professional and CS executive program result. Vaishnavi Badrinarayan Biyani has topped the CS professional exam in new syllabus and Eshan Manoj Loiya is the topper in CS professional exam in old syllabus.

Topics
icsi cs exam icsi result
