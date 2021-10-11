ICSI CS result for professional, executive, foundation programs on Oct 13

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS result for professional programme (old and new syllabus), executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations, June, 2021 session on October 13, Wednesday.

ICSI CS result will be available on the official website icsi.edu.

For the next exams, enrolment will commence the next day of result declaration. “Next examination for executive programme (old and new syllabus) and professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be held from 21 December, 2021 to 30 December 2021 for which online examination enrollment form together with requisite examination fee shall be submitted from 14th October, 2021 onwards,” the ICSI has said in a notice released on September 28.

Regarding the CS result scheduled to be released on Wednesday, it has said, “formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.”

