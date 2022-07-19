Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation results tomorrow, details here

ICSI CSEET and CS Foundation exams 2022 results will be announced on July 20 on icsi.edu. 
Published on Jul 19, 2022 11:47 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation Results 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 results along with CS Foundation course results on July 20, at 4 pm.

As per the result notice, CS Foundation exams were conducted on June 15 and 16 and CSEET 2022 was held on July 9 and 11, 2022.

Results, along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the institute’s website: www.icsi.edu.

Results will be published in the form of e-mark sheets on icsi.edu. No hard copies of mark sheets will be sent to or distributed among students, ICSI said.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June – 2022 Session and CS Executive Entrance Test, July, 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” reads the notification.

Topics
icsi
