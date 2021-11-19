Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSI CSEET Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

ICSI CSEET Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
Published on Nov 19, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CSEET Result 2021 on November 19, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the CS Executive Entrance Test can check the result on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The examination was conducted on November 13 and 14, 2021. 

The Institute has also released the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks, which is available on the official site of the Institute. Also, the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test has also been uploaded on the official website along with the result. The Institute will not issue any physical copy of the result. 

Direct link to check result here

ISCI CSEET Result 2021: How to check 

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.
  • Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

