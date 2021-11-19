ICSI CSEET Result 2021 to be declared today, here’s how to check

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will declare ICSI CSEET Result 2021 on November 19, 2021. The CS Executive Entrance Test result will be declared at 4 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website at the same time. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded as well immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records, as per the official notice.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on November 13 and 14, 2021. The Institute will not issue any physical copy of the result. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.